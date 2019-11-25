Share:

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and United Nations Secretary General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development Queen Maxima on Monday chaired a meeting on the financial inclusion after arriving in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the queen said Pakistan has made advancement towards the financial inclusion but still more needs to be done.

She stressed the need for use of technology to bring improvement in the financial inclusion.

The meeting was also attended by the representatives of the UN Agencies, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Earlier today, Queen Maxima had arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit in her capacity as UNSGSA.

The Queen is scheduled to meet President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, besides engagements with a range of stakeholders from the public and private sectors.

It may be added that inclusive finance for development is one of the key priorities of the Government of Pakistan for which it has taken a number of steps.

The queen has been the UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development since 2009.

In this capacity, she is actively engaged worldwide in promoting access of individuals and enterprises to financial services at a reasonable cost, with the aim of improving economic and social development opportunities.

Queen Maxima had earlier visited Pakistan in February 2016.