LAHORE - The westerly winds along with rain are expected during the next week, which will make weather chilly but also wash out the environment. According to the Met Department on Sunday, the upcoming expected spell of rain would also be helpful in decreasing smog, which had been affecting people for several weeks. The Air Quality Index (AIQ) has also been significantly improved and normalised; however, the local authorities have been directed to take strict action against the responsible of smog in the provincial capital. The Education Department has also issued notification for lessening outdoor activities in schools due to smog.