Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the elements hatching conspiracies against CPEC were enemies of Pakistan’s development and they would not be let succeed as Pak-China friendship was stronger than a rock.

The governor said this while talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central workers Hamid Zaman, Sheraz Cheema, Shoaib Salman, Mian Waheed and Asima Bajwa from PTI Youth Wing and more than 15 delegations from various districts of Punjab here at Governor House.

He said that China had always favoured Pakistan. He said that the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would expedite the pace of economic development of Pakistan as millions of people would get jobs in economic zones.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI had always done the politics of principles and ideology and would continue with this mission in future to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that provision of maximum relief to people was top priority of PTI for which federal and provincial governments had launched the projects like ‘Ehsas Programme’ and ‘Insaf Sehat Card’, and now PTI would also fulfil its promise of empowering youth through ‘Youth Card Programme’.

PTI was also introducing a historic local bodies’ system for devolution of power at grass root level. After the local governments elections, people’s problems would be resolved at their doorstep.

He said that Pakistan was facing challenges but no world power can hinder its way forward because Prime Minister Imran Khan was working with sincerity and commitment for the country, adding that the every coming day would bring prosperity and progress to the country.

He said that people have rejected the opposition parties in the general elections 2018 and even now, the opposition would meet failure as the people were standing with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.