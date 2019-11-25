Share:

SIALKOT-A large number of Sikh Yatrees including male and female have accused the Indian government of creating hurdles in the immigration process at Indian side, not allowing maximum number of yatrees to reach Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur-Pakistan.

The Sikh Yatrees said that the Indian is not “happy with the opening” of Kartarpur Corridor project, due to which the Indian government is not facilitating the Sikhs properly besides creating “seen and unseen hurdles” in their way to reach Kartarpur.

Sardar Inderjeet Singh from USA said, “Pakistan has won hearts and minds of the Sikh community. Leaving across the world by opening Kartarpur Corridor for ensuring their visa-free entry to this Gurdwara, which has become World’s biggest ever Gurdwara”.

Sardar Badal Singh from India said that Pakistan is providing all the world class facilities besides rendering them splendid hospitality to the Sikh Yatrees reaching here through Kartarpur Corridor.

Preet Kaur informed that Indian security officials were busy detecting technical faults and errors in the passports and other identity documents of the Sikhs during their online registration for Kartarpur visit, besides, adopting delaying tactics.

Sardar Amar Singh narrated that the Indian security officials have been creating security hurdles for the Sikhs by not clearing them deliberately for kartarpur-Pakistan visit.

Naseeb Kaur from Australia said that this nasty practice by Indian officials has reduced the number of Sikh Yatrees reaching Gurdwara Darbar Sahib through the corridor.

Sardar Sarbjeet Singh from Canada said, “Kartarpur Corridor project is a great reality and India must accept this reality, saying that India must stop adopting delaying tactics in online registration of the Sikh Yatrees for their Kartarpur visit”.

They urged the Pakistan government to take serious notice of the Indian atrocities and evolve a foolproof strategy to facilitate the Sikh yatrees .

59 DEPORTEES HELD

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested as many as 59 accused Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport here today.

According to the senior FIA officials, the FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations were underway, in this regard.