KARACHI - Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammadmian Soomro on Sunday said that participation of large number of foreign companies including from Korea, Bangladesh, Iran, Italy, Malaysia, Indonesia, United States, Thailand, Germany, France, Dubai, Japan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, and Burma in various trade exhibitions in Pakistan to enter in joint venture with the local traders is a clear manifestation of economic turnaround.

He said this while commenting on successful holding of the 2nd International Consumer Products Fair Expo 2019, at the Expo Center Karachi.

The federal minister congratulated Vice President of Ecommerce Gateway Uzair Nizam on phone for successfully holding the Consumer Expo-2019.

Muhammadmian Soomro referred that many foreign delegates had also participated in 3-day 11th Interiors Pakistan Expo 2019 which was organised at Expo Centre Lahore.

He said, “When foreign delegates and foreign companies are actively participating in trade exhibitions in two mega cities in Pakistan, it means the world has started realising that Pakistan is a good place to make profit. The trade exhibitions and other such events strongly portray the soft and positive image of the Pakistan to the globe.”

Meanwhile, Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi, Totok Prianamto also visited the 2nd International Consumer Products Fair Expo 2019, at the Expo Center Karachi on third day of the event.

He went round to different stalls and took keen interests in the latest consumers’ goods displayed by the foreign and local companies in the consumer expo.

Talking to media, he said that the Consumer Products Fair is a great exhibition and more companies from Indonesia will be interested to join such events to enter joint ventures with companies from Pakistan.

Uzair Nizam said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) between 30 companies of around $ 100 million was signed during the three-day mega event.

The three-day event was held from November 22 to 24, incorporated the sectors of fashion jewelry, beauty & fitness, shoes & bags, household, toys & baby products, food, stationery & education, office supplies & furniture, said Uzair Nizam.

The event was attended by more than 65,000 visitors and large number of foreign delegates and all the major players displayed and marketed their products and services in the mega event.

The event has been appeared as a platform to the international investors, manufacturers, traders and foreign entrepreneurs to interact with customers belonging to various segments of consumer industry.