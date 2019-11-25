Share:

LAHORE - The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has formed a national taskforce to ensure enforcement of Drug Act 1976 and DRAP Act 2012. Sources in DRAP said that a special campaign had been launched against those pharmaceutical companies, which were violating the Drug Act 1976/DRAP Act-2012. All drug inspectors had been assigned the task of inspecting pharmaceutical units in areas falling in their jurisdiction. During the last one week, 17 medicines units including 15 herbal and two allopathic units were sealed in the city while 110 samples of herbal, neutraceutical and allopathy drugs were collected by the drug inspectors and sent to the Drug Testing Labs.