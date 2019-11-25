Share:

MULTAN-A video of a teacher being beaten up by a group of students has gone viral on social media but according to the Multan police, the teacher in question has pardoned his attackers.

The video of Professor Aijaz being beaten up is four to five days old, claims the administration of City College in Multan. They say he pardoned the students and refuse to comment any further.

The video showed Prof Aijaz being violently kicked, punched and beaten with sticks by four to five young men. At least two were students of City College and all were around 22 years old.

The issue sprung up over a musical night at the college. Students and outsiders were both allowed in and Prof Aijaz scolded a group for misbehaving.

While he was on his way home in the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police. The youth arrived on three motorcycles and attacked the teacher.