KARACHI - In a tragic incident, three cousins drowned while bathing in the sea at Manora beach.

Police and rescuers said the deceased had gone for a picnic in Manora near PNS Himalaya.

Responding to the information, divers reached the scene and started a search and rescue operation. It took two hours for them to retrieve the bodies of all the three men.

The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities. The deceased were identified as Mehran, Malhar Khan and Fahad.

According to SHO Ghaffar Shah, the three men were residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and hailed from Moro.

In the month of September, at least five people including women and children drowned while swimming into the Hub stream.

The deceased people in the incident include 34-year-old Mahjabeen, 13-year-old Hafsa, 10-year-old Hamza and four-year-old Areeb.

According to rescue sources, the dead bodies of the deceased were retrieved by and handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.