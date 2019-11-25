Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Koral police have arrested two armed snatchers of a gang and recovered two bikes and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered a crackdown against criminals, especially involved in dacoity incidents and street crimes.

Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crimes in the city.

Following these directions, the spokesman said, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem constituted a special team under the supervision of ASP (Koral) Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha including SHO Koral police station which nabbed two armed snatchers identified as Umair Zaman Abbasi and Muhammad Nadeem Mughal alias Kaka.

The police team also recovered two motor bikes and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation, have confessed to having committed several snatching incidents at Islamabad Highway and surrounding areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. They were already challaned in eight cases registered in different police stations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. According to the police, further investigation is underway.