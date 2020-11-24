Share:

After the hotly-contested election in Gilgit-Baltistan, parties like the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are now challenging the results through riots all across the region. Accusations of rigging and corruption in the voting system are being thrown around despite the fact that the election was established to be void of any major tampering. As such, not only are the demonstrations unjustified but their violent nature is absolutely unacceptable. During a time when social distancing is of utmost importance, involving the public in baseless protests is also highly irresponsible.

Majority of the riots have been confined to the areas of Skardu and Chilas. Here, a group of 25 protesters went on to burn government buildings and vehicles. When more police officials were deployed to the area, they were also met with aggression. While the PPP leadership denies that any acts of violence were perpetuated by their advocates in the region, the evidence suggests otherwise. What was to become one momentous occasion for the new provisional province of Pakistan—GB—is now turning into a political playground used by those who are unwilling to accept the outcome and are going the extra mile to make claims that have clearly been negated by the authorities involved.

The need of the hour is for everyone to accept the results announced earlier and move onto establishing GB’s full provincial status in Pakistan. There is no denying that immense work needs to be done in the region and that cannot happen if we continue to bicker and indulge in the blame game. This tremendous task calls for all stakeholders—PTI, PPP, PML-N and independent candidates—to come together and work as a unit, without any further delay.