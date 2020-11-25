Share:

ISLAMABAD - ANP and JI have rejected the decision of the government to close all educational institutes in the country on November 26. Both the parties termed the decision of the government as anti-educational which would ruin future of the students.

In a statement, JI Provincial Chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the decision to close all educational institutes across the country was an irrational and anti-education move of the incumbent government. He claimed that the second wave of Covid-19 in Europe was dangerous than that of Pakistan but they did not take decision to close their schools.

He maintained that literacy rate in Pakistan was already almost 60 percent and a total of over 20.20 million children were already out of schools. The closure of educational institutes and promoting the students without examinations was a step towards the destruction of educational system of the country, he added.

On the other hand the ANP has submitted an “adjournment motion” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the decision of the federal government of closing the educational institutes across the country.

The motion submitted by ANP’s leader Sardar Hussain Babak stated that the federal government had violated the constitution by taking such decision as the education department came under the provincial autonomy after the 18th amendment.

in the constitution. The adjournment motion further stated that the government should form SOPs for all the institutes and should take steps on the bases of ground reality.

The adjournment motion maintained that the people were ready to fulfil their responsibilities but the government was not able to play its role in dealing with the challenges on time.