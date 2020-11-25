Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday, while taking strict notice of the increasing crimes against children and women, said no civilized society tolerated such criminal acts. The prime minister was chair a meeting of the Federal Cabinet which considered a number of important agenda items, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The cabinet, in principle, approved Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance 2020 and Pakistan Penal Code (Amended) Ordinance 2020.

Minister of Law and Justice Farogh Nasim apprised the meeting about the relevant laws regarding appointment of members of parliament in the board of directors of government entities. The cabinet decided to seek guidance from the Supreme Court of Pakistan in that regard.

For the promotion of technology, the cabinet in principle approved establishment of Special Technology Zones Authority. Initially, the zones would be established in Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and Haripur. The cabinet also approved such zones for Karachi and Quetta.

The prime minister observed that Pakistan enjoyed huge potential in information technology (IT), which should be utilized. He said the IT was a step towards progress in the modern times and directed for setting up 50 technological zones throughout the country.

The cabinet also ratified the decisions taken during meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms held on October 29 and November 12 respectively.

A progress report with regard to the vacancies of chief executive officers (CEOs) and managing directors in different government institutions was also submitted. The prime minister directed earlier completion of the process.

The cabinet also approved appointment of director general of National Archives under Clause 3(2) of the National Archives Act.

The Economic Affairs Division apprised the cabinet that G-20 countries had deferred payments on loans worth 1.7 to 2 billion dollars given to the country during the period from May to December this year. The decision to defer payment of these loans and facility was taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic, which would remain effective till June 2021.

The cabinet granted its approval to the Secretary Economic Affairs Division for signing of agreements over rescheduling of these loans with 16 countries of G-20.

The cabinet also granted approval to the Ministry of Commerce to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) for payments to different international channels with respect to sports transmission on the Pakistan Television.

It also directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to run effective campaign for public awareness about the coronavirus pandemic in accordance with the direction of Lahore High Court on a petition.

The cabinet approved appointments of managing director and board of governors of National Book Foundation. It also accorded its approval for referring of the amendments issue of Civil Aviation Rules 1991 to the Cabinet Committee on law. The cabinet ratified decisions taken by its Economic Coordination Committee during its meeting on November 16 and those of the Cabinet Committee on Energy during its meeting on November 19. Minister for planning Asad Umar briefed the meeting about the important economic indicators.

Addressing a post-cabinet press briefing, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said THE Federal Cabinet gave in-principle approval to the anti-rape ordinance, aimed at curbing the growing number of rape incidents in the country through inclusion of stringent punishments in the contemporary laws.

After giving in-principle approval to the anti-rape ordinance, he said the cabinet asked the Law Division and other departments concerned to finalise the draft at the earliest by removing all legal lacunae that could be exploited by the offenders.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, after taking serious notice of a recent rape incident of a mother and her daughter in Sindh, asked Law Minister Farogh Naseem to prepare a comprehensive ordinance, encompassing fast-track trial of the accused, comprehensive definition of rape, inclusion of new offences and strict punishments for the convicted rapists.

The minister said as the ordinance was of great importance and involved punitive actions against the rapists; it was forwarded to the Law Division for further improvement. He expressed the hope that the initiative would significantly reduce the number of rape incidents in the country by creating deterrence against the offence in the society.

Prices of sugar, flour decline, say ministers

Minister of Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar and Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar on Tuesday said that owing to the government’s measures and strategy, the prices of sugar and wheat flour had witnessed significant decline over the last ten days.

They were addressing a press conference here along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz after the meeting of Federal Cabinet, chaired by Prime

Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Industries and Production Muhmmad Hammad Azhar said that due to the import of around 125,000 tons of sugar by the government, a decline of Rs. 10 to 12 per kg at the ex-mill price of sugar, had been witnessed in last ten days.

He further said that the imported sugar was being provided at the rate of around Rs. 81 per kg at facilitation centers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas the commodity was being made available at Rs. 68 per kg at 4000 Utility Stores outlets across the country.

Hammad Azzhar said that as per prediction of market experts the price of sugar would further decline in the open market at whole sale and retail levels due to increased supply of the commodity and competition.

Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said that the price of wheat flour was also showing declining trend for the last ten days bringing down the prices of the commodity from Rs. 2,400 to Rs. 2,200 per 40 kg.

He said that as there was shortage in wheat production due untimely rains and bad weather conditions, wheat was being imported to overcome the deficiency of around 2.2 million metric tons.

The Minster said that the government had also increased the support price for wheat and fixed the new rate at Rs. 1,650 per 40 kg to ensure due return to farmers of their produce.