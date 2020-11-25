Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Industries, Trade & Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired meeting of Task Force on Price Control held at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday to review availability of essential commodities, prices and monitoring mechanism.

Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Additional Secretary Industries and Commerce, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore and concerned officers attended the meeting. Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and police officers from across the province attended the meeting through video link.

The Minister took notice of sale of essential commodities at exorbitant prices in some areas and ordered to seal the shops of habitual profiteers.

He directed to focus on locally produced sugar in the markets. He ordered to ensure sale of commodities at government fixed prices.

He directed to ensure display of rate lists. He said that people were getting significant relief from the convenience markets set up across the province and flour, sugar, pulses and other commodities were being available at lower prices.

He said that the administration should work actively to eradicate profiteering in open market.