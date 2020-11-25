Share:

LAHORE - The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) arrested 15 accused belonging to six gangs involved in snatching/stealing cars, motorcycles and rickshaws, and recovered 46 cars, 40 other vehicles, 464 motorcycles and illegal firearms worth more than Rs 60 million from them. This was stated by SSP Investigation Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani during a press conference at Investigation Headquarters Qilla Gujjar Singh on Tuesday. SP Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff Ijaz Rasheed, all Divisional DSPs were also present on the occasion. SSP Investigation said that in the light of clear instructions of DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, special teams of anti-vehicle lifting staff were working day and night to prevent vehicle snatching and theft and to arrest the culprits. He said that the divisional police teams of Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff carried out the operation and arrested gangsters including Ali, Shehzad, Khalid, Umair, Zafar Iqbal, Mudassar and Zubair. They recovered 46 cars, 40 other vehicles, 464 motorcycles and illegal weapons worth more than Rs 60 million from them. The accused snatched or stole motorcycles from parking stands, markets and houses. It was noteworthy that the accused sold the stolen vehicles after tampering and making fake registration plates of non-customs paid vehicles. The culprits sold parts of motorcycles in the market. The accused had previous crime records and were jailed several times in the past ,while 340 cases of vehicle snatching and theft were also been traced against the accused released on bail. Later, SSP Investigation Lahore Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani and SP AVLS Ijaz Rashid gave the keys of recovered vehicles/motorcycles to original owners. DIG Investigation Lahore Shahzada Sultan appreciated performance of Anti-vehicle lifting staff teams and announced certificates of appreciation over their excellent performance.