Share:

HYDERABAD - The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Saleem-ud-Din Qureshi has appealed the traders and industrialists to strictly compliance the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government against COVID-19.

The traders and industrialists must use face masks and hand sanitiser and also ask their employees to follow the same practices in letter and spirit, he said and added that they should avoid handshaking and disallow all those consumers to enter their business place who were violating the SOPs. He also demanded the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad to launch mass awareness campaign against COVID-19 and ensure availability of required beds and ventilators in the hospitals in order to meet emergency during current wave of coronavirus. The authorities concerned should also implement the SOPs in hospitals and dispensaries so that doctors, paramedics and patients could be saved from pandemic, he emphasised.

IMSA interviews stopped over violations of coronavirus SOPs

In view of rapid surge in COVID-19 positive cases and lack of implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs), local administration on Tuesday accelerated action against violation of SOPs and stopped interviews at Institute of Modern Sciences and Arts (IMSA) Gul Centre campus.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab visited SU affiliated institute and found gross violation of SOPs with regard to COVID-19 and stopped interview process and sent 200 candidates back to their homes.

The interview process in IMSA should be conducted on rotation basis with strictly implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, AC suggested.

Ibrahim Arbab also appealed the citizens to strictly follow SOPs so that spread of coronavirus pandemic could be contained.