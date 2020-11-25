Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday sealed several restaurants and service centres over violation of the building code.

According to the CDA officials, upon special directions of Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmed, the Authority sealed illegal restaurants and four service stations in sector G-9 and G-10. Besides, owners of more than 25 illegal buildings have been given the notices for demolishing their buildings. They have been told that if they would not demolish the illegal buildings, they will be fined heavily after the expiry of notices. Their building would also be sealed. The process of demolishing these buildings will be started later on, the officials added. The buildings which have been issued the notices for violating the building codes include schools, hotels, hostels, cinemas, and residential buildings. Newly-constructed hostels have also been given the notices.