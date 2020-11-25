Share:

LAHORE - Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB), Sara Ahmad visited DIG Operations Lahore office on Tuesday and held a meeting with Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan in his office.

SP Security Mavarhan Khan was also present on this occasion. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad and Chairperson Child Protection Bureau discussed matters related to enhance mutual coordination and working relationship for restoration and rehabilitation of children mostly affected by forced beggary, child labour, torture and any kind of exploitation in society. Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmad lauded the result- oriented efforts and personal interest of DIG Ashfaq Ahmad Khan for extensive on ground full support during operations conducted by the Bureau to free children from forced beggary, torture and labour. Bureau is taking concrete steps in consultation and coordination of Lahore Police, district government, Social Welfare as well as other related departments to rehabilitate children affected by any kind of victimization, Sara Ahmad said.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad khan arranged a visit of Chairperson Sara Ahmad of different sections of DIG Operations office including SSP Zahid Gondal Shaheed Police Khidmat Markaz and main Ops Room of Lahore Police Operations Wing.

Ashfaq Ahmad Khan briefed the Chairperson regarding monitoring system of Lahore Police to control crimes, maintain law and order in the city and monitor overall working of different formations of Operations Wing police.

DIG Operations further informed that as many as 506 FIRs have been registered and 989 beggars have been arrested so far by Lahore police during this year.

As many as 221 children involved in forced begging on roads have been handed over to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau this year for their rehabilitation, Ashfaq Khan added. We are working on the suggestions to make the punishments non- bailable in cases of forced beggary by children, DIG Operations concluded.