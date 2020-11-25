Share:

UMERKOT - Two including husband and wife were killed and their son critically injured when over speeding car hit a motorcycle on Tuesday. According to details, a reckless driven car knocked down a motorcycle at Mirpur Khas Road in Bagh Rasti area of Umerkot. Motorcycle rider couple was killed on the spot in the accident while their son was critically injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital and the police after registering a case against the car driver have started an investigation.