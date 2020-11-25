Share:

LAHORE - An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme case till November 30. The court directed to conclude cross examination from main witness Ejaz Shafique on the next date of hearing. Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings, wherein jail authorities produced accused Ahad Cheema and others. It is pertinent to mention here that the court had recorded statements of 12 witnesses so far, whereas the total number of witnesses was 86. The court had granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and former bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad, whereas their pleaders appeared on their behalf. The court had indicted 10 accused including Shehbaz Sharif in the case, The NAB in the reference alleged that Shehbaz Sharif being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of Board of Directors of PLDC. It said, he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded a contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a loss to public exchequer and deprived 61,000 applicants of houses.