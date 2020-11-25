Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said necessary steps have been taken to overcome the spread of coronavirus adding that the decisions made in consultation with the federal government will be strictly implemented.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the CM urged the citizens to wear facemasks in the public. He said that the government is monitoring the situation daily as the number of patients and the death-rate are increasing due to carelessness by the people.

As many as 18 patients have died, while 630 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, he said, adding, the number of active cases has reached 14,225 in the province.

Appreciates CTD for foiling terrorist attack

Buzdar appreciated CTD for foiling the terrorist attack in Lahore and paid tributes to the brave CTD officials. The CTD staff deserves appreciation and its role in defeating terrorism is praiseworthy. Police and law enforcement agencies have saved the country by rendering invaluable sacrifices, the CM added.

TDCP striving to promote tourism

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mehmood Tuesday said that the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) striving to promote ‘Night Tourism’, at tourist and heritage sites.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here to promote tourism.

TDCP Chairman Board of Directors Dr Suhail Zafar Cheema, Managing Director TDCP Tanveer Jabbar, Director General Archaeology and other officials were present during the meeting. Provision of more facilities at tourist spots particularly different aspects of night tourism were reviewed in details.

The adviser said that under the night tourism programme events like Sufi nights and musical concerts would be organised at major tourist destinations. “We have to change traditional approach towards promotion of tourism,” urged the adviser.

He said that major focus should be on local tourism because number of local tourists was far greater than foreign tourists.

He expressed his satisfaction over various development schemes at Shalamar Gardens, Jahangir’s Tomb and other heritage sites.

Referring to recently held religious event at Jahangir’s Tomb in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Week, Asif Mehmood said that the event received encouraging feedback regarding night tourism and now the corporation would further work on the idea to attract more tourists.

“Picnic events should be facilitated at tourist points.

Outsourcing of different facilities is under consideration,” he added. He also said that Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was personally monitoring the tourism and for the first time Tourism and Archaeology Departments were collaborating to promote tourism.