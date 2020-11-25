Share:

LAHORE - Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Lt-Gen. (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed progress on CPEC-related projects. The proposal of constructing China Centre/CPEC Tower in Lahore was discussed and both agreed to take coordinated steps for promotion of agricultural research, especially the seed development.

Asim Bajwa said the speed of work had been accelerated on CPEC projects as it was very important for the national economy. Pakistan will also benefit from Chinese expertise in the agriculture sector as it had tremendous growth potential. The completion of CPEC projects will strengthen the national economy, he added.

The CM said as much as 13,000 acres of land will be utilised for seed development and other agricultural research purposes. The information desks will be set up in China Centre / CPEC Tower to provide necessary information to local investors about huge Chinese industrial sector under one roof, he said. The government will extend the necessary support to Chinese investors for setting up industries in the province, and they will also be offered several incentives along-with security, he assured. He emphasised that transparency and observance of rules should be ensured for allotment of industrial plots. Similarly, full implementation on guiding principles be ensured for industrial development, he maintained. He said feasible recommendations should be presented for solution of problems of the industrialists. Regulations should be given final shape at the earliest for industrial development as the CPEC has given a new dimension to Pakistan-China relations, he added.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Adviser Dr Salman Shah, Chairman Board of Investment Atif Bukhari, Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Chief Secretary, SMBR and Chairman P&D were also present.