RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas directed his subordinates to constitute special teams to round up the hard-core criminals involved in cases of murders, attempted murders and land grabbing.

A massive crackdown should also be launched to pull out the proclaimed offenders from hideouts and save heavens, he added.

“Cattle theft should also be curbed on emergency basis from the villages,” the city police chief said while addressing an open court he organised in lawless Chontra on Tuesday to hear public complaints against police.

He was flanked by Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saddar Circle Saud Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Chontra Inspector Zaheer Butt and other investigators.

A large number of complainants appeared before CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas and tabled written complaints against the police officers of Chontra for launching faulty investigation into cases.

CPO issued directions to the subordinates on the spot to solve the public issues on priority basis.

Later, CPO inaugurated SI Ghulam Akbar Shaheed Mess and also paid amount for first lunch in the mess for cops from his own pocket.

He also interacted with the cops of PS Chontra and issued direction for weekly rest for cops.