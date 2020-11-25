Share:

ISLAMABAD - Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved the locally manufactured Rapid Testing Kit for immediate detection of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in patients, Tuesday. According to the certificate of enlistment of DRAP, the device named COVID-RAID (COVID-19 Rapid Artificial Intelligence Detection) is a windows based software programme based on python using Tensorflow and Keras libraries. It shall employ Convolutional Neural Networks to predict COVID-19 in suspected individuals. The purpose is to identify suspected patients economically using X-Ray. The product is approved for secondary detection of COVID-19. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DRAP Asim Rauf said that the device has been registered under DRAP act 2012 and is completely locally manufactured.

DRAP chief Asim Rauf said that the device is available in few countries only and Pakistan will also export this technology.