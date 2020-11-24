Share:

There was a needless and rather pointless presentation by the Finance Minister last week comparing the economic performance of the PML(N)’s last 9 quarters with the first 9 quarters of the PTI government. It was pointed out that how under his watch the net external debt came down from $24.80 billion to $18.50 billion, State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves increased from $2.40 billion to $6.30 billion, the overall liabilities impact came down to $16.10 billion from $31.10 billion and external debt was serviced up to an amount of $29.70 billion as against only $16.70 billion serviced by the PML(N)’s government. Well, to start with it made no sense for him to make the very performance that his leadership had all along been criticising, the underlying yardstick for his own achievements and then the very timing of releasing such dodgy statistics seems to be rather miscalculated—going by an age-old advice that if a person is hurting, clever and cute comments only tend to aggravate the pain! The plain and simple truth is that while surely there are perhaps some positives (debatable though) in the shape of current account surplus and a relatively stable foreign exchange reserves over the last 9 months, the figures in general tend to be quite misleading unless put into correct perspective.

Let’s try and ascertain what the real picture looks like:

First, since Pakistan has an operational deficit, a reduction in net external debt without achieving an operational surplus means that while one may have paid off part of the external liabilities the domestic borrowings at the same time must have increased—the equation has to be balanced. So a more accurate or a more clear tabulation would be that of the total net liabilities (domestic and external) and not merely external. And, if indeed the total overall debt has gone up, then this in-turn leads to either money printing or creating alternate debt instruments (again without operational surplus would primarily mean money printing); both as we know tend to be inflationary. Further, as during this period the value of the Pak Rupee (PKR) eroded by nearly 40/43 percent, so in Rupee terms the overall debt figure in fact comes out to be quite different.

Second, other than the external account, there is also a ‘financial account’, which in reality holds more relevance to inflow and outflow numbers going forward. With almost $12 billion due in debt repayment between now and June 2021, the pressure on the PKR could increase if the exports and remittances do not pick up quickly. This we know seems highly unlikely, as our two main markets the USA & the EU are in a state of lockdown owing to the pandemic—exports in fact last month registered the biggest drop of the year of nearly $1 billion—and the consumption in those regions is not likely to normalise before the second quarter 2021. Likewise, the remittances are also likely to take a hit as our relations with the UAE and Saudi Arabia continue to slide, whereas, the one time moving back transfer boon (for remittances) may also by now be coming to an end. As for the imports, with the country’s agricultural performance plummeting and global oil prices firming up, the imports (especially of cotton, wheat and sugar) in the coming months are expected to climb significantly.

Third, coming to the point on the rise in SBP’s reserves, since the detailed break-up of its real reserves is not a published figure, one can only assume that the amount being referred to by the finance minister is one without taking into account private individual accounts, short-term borrowings, swap arrangements and investors’ funds. In all fairness one can only comment after seeing what exactly constitutes this $6.3 billion, however, if any of the elements therein are that as stated then the depletion of such reserves can about be quite quickly.

Lastly, to the overall debt liabilities, the figure is again open to speculation, because no accompanying details have been furnished on what actually constitutes these amounts and is it really a like-to-like comparison? A contracting debt could mean anything: a) In-turn a contracting economy, b) Lenders losing trust in the economy and calling back loans or credit arrangements (Saudi Arabia being an example), c) The compulsion to pay up without having the potential projects to re-borrow, a case of an exiting foreign interest from an economy; or simply a case of choosing to not include certain contingent liabilities. Only a deep dive into these aspects can help determine whether or not this represents a positive for the Pak economy.

Needless to say, with the PKR again under growing pressure and the compulsion of the government to raise utility prices owing to a triple pressure of mounting circular debt, rising oil prices and IMF requirement to re-enter its programme, the inflation in Pakistan is likely to go again into double digits. The only way to counter this is to bolster productivity, especially in the agriculture sector to avoid food inflation returning back to the +20 percent threshold, something that could just spark civil unrest. The answer lies not in smart presentations but in economic policymaking that kickstarts economic activity, creates jobs and incentivises national GDP. In any book the litmus test of good economic governance is always the ability to make prudent economic policies that not only serve the common man, but also at the same time are financially sustainable.

Dr Kamal Monnoo

The writer is an entrepreneur and economic analyst. He can be contacted at kamal.monnoo@gmail.com