Turkey's top diplomat on Tuesday accused a German frigate of violating international law when it stopped and searched a commercial vessel without the consent of its flag-state or its captain.

"It is a violation of international law to embark on trade ships like pirates," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in the capital Ankara.

Cavusoglu underlined that both Turkey's Foreign Ministry and its Embassy in Rome, where the headquarters of Operation Irini under which the German frigate Hamburg was operating is located, had made the necessary warnings that against the boarding action that it could not be lawfully carried out without the permission of the flag state.

He added that they negotiated on the issue with the UN, NATO and the International Maritime Organization.

"We'll follow the political and judicial process of the issue. We won't let go of this incident," he said.

Cavusoglu went on to say that Ankara would do whatever is necessary: "Our president's instructions are in this direction as well. We cannot leave anything done to us unanswered."

"We will not only respond on the field, but follow the judicial and politic processes, as well," he added.

'With search, Greece, Germany broke international law’

Turkey will take measures in response to an illegal search of a Turkish-flagged commercial ship by an EU operation to enforce a Libya arms embargo, said a retired senior Turkish admiral Tuesday.

Stressing that flag state’s consent is necessary to intervene with a commercial ship in international waters, Deniz Kutluk told Anadolu Agency that UN Security Council resolutions on the arms embargo do not entail a right to interfere with Turkish shipping, as happened Sunday.

Underlining that the search was not a legal but a political action as a result of German-Greek cooperation, he said the search had a hidden political agenda.

“Germany wants to give a message to Turkey on the one hand and appease Greece on the other hand prior to the upcoming [Dec. 10-11] EU leaders summit,” he argued.

Stressing that under the embargo ships approaching Libya can be stopped only in open seas and with approval of the legitimate government, Kutluk added: “Searching a ship requires the flag state’s permission. In this case, the ship was not in the open seas adjacent to Libya’s territorial wars. It was 200 kilometers away from that area. Though approval from Libya’s government was needed as well, it was not sought.”

“Turkey was asked but didn’t give permission. In this case, what we see is a violation of the freedom of seas principle that has been in effect since 1670,” he said, adding that “there will be consequences to this.”

Reiterating that Greece is also responsible for the illegal search, he said: “After what happened, a Greek ship sailing anywhere in the world could be searched by a Turkish warship. International law would recognize this. It gives right to reprisal, retaliating against those who violated legal norms.”

Underlining Greece’s hostile policy towards Turkey, he said Greece thinks anything that hurts Ankara would benefit Athens.

“Germany also made a mistake by sending commandos to a Turkish-flagged ship, a NATO ally. We know that they treated the ship’s crew harshly. As such, Turkey has the right to retaliate,” Kutlu remarked.

- Backlash from Turkey

Turkey on Monday decried the boarding and search by the EU mission.

"We deeply regret that our vessel, which as became apparent did not violated the arms embargo, was kept from its route for hours under severe weather conditions and that during the inspection the crew were treated as if they were criminals," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy.

"This intervention was conducted without the consent of either Turkey, as the flag state, or the master of the vessel," said Aksoy, adding that it only came to an end upon persistent objections by Turkey.

Aksoy said that the impartiality of Operation Irini is dubious as it was initiated without negotiations with either the legitimate Libyan government or Turkey or NATO, calling the double standards and unlawful approach towards ships going from Turkey to Libya unacceptable.

The ministry also summoned the ambassadors of the EU and Italy and the German charge d'affaires to protest the incident.

Turkey: EU arms embargo operation flawed from start

An EU operation that stopped a Turkish ship on Sunday supposedly to enforce a UN arms embargo was flawed from the start, according to Turkey’s national defense minister.

"Operation Irini was stillborn. It has lacked a solid basis in terms of international law since the beginning," Hulusi Akar told reporters at the Turkish parliament in the capital Ankara Tuesday.

The operation’s implementation has been problematic since the beginning, he said.

He said that the EU should have asked Libya's UN-recognized government for permission before launching the operation this March.

'Freedom of navigation should be respected'

Replying to claims of Peter Stano, the EU's spokesperson for external relations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Twitter: "@EUNAVFOR_MED [Operation Irini] boarded Roseline-A unlawfully and forcefully w/out the flag state consent & ignored the written and oral messages sent by Turkish authorities before the unlawful boarding."

Stating that Operation Irini changed its position after Ankara protested against the "unlawful" search of its vessel, despite claiming earlier that they did not need the consent of the flag state.

"When Turkey protested this unlawful boarding & reserved its rights for compensation, IRINI changed its position & realized that they could not board the ship without the flag-state consent," it said, adding: "International law and freedom of navigation should be respected, at all times."

Turkey: German frigate boarded Turkish ship by force

A German frigate that forcefully and unlawfully boarded a Turkey-flagged cargo vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea did so without the consent of flag state and captain, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

In a written statement on the incident that took place on Nov. 22 off the Peloponnese islands, the ministry noted that UN Security Council resolution 2292 required consultations and permission from the Libyan government to search vessels as part of the UN arms embargo on Libya, where the Turkish cargo ship, Rosaline-A, was headed.

Despite this, the Greek-led Operation Irini, under which the German frigate Hamburg was operating, was initiated in March by the EU in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea without satisfying these requirements.

Operations headquarters of Operation Irini is located in Rome, with the commander of the headquarters being Italian, its deputy commander French and commander of its maritime components Greek, while its naval forces included Greek, Italian, and German frigates, the statement added.

The crew of Rosaline-A was questioned via radio by the German Hamburg frigate at around 12.30 p.m. local time [0930 GMT], it recounted.

"Afterwards, the Irini Operations Center asked for permission to search the vessel. The Government of the Republic of Turkey informed the Irini Operations Center at 5.44 p.m. [1444GMT] that it did not give permission for the vessel to be searched," the ministry said.

"Despite not having the consent of the flag state and captain of the ship, the German frigate's armed and equipped search team boarded the vessel via a helicopter at 6 p.m. [1500 GMT] by force."

The ministry added that the team had conducted a thorough search and left the vessel on the next morning at 9.30 a.m. [0630GMT] again via helicopter.

Accusing the search team of treating the Rosaline-A's crew "as criminals" during the roughly 16-hour search when they were gathered in a single place, it went on to say that the search was terminated upon Turkey's persistent protests, as well as the failure to find a "suspicious situation" on board as the cargo consisted only of flour, oil, biscuits, meat, cosmetics, health, and "similar consumption and construction supplies."

Turkey expects allies to act in line with international law

The ministry said it was worrying that such an "unlawful practice" was carried out by an allied navy.

"It is clear that the operation commander, who commanded the ships at sea in this wrongful practice, behaved biased and emotionally.

"All of our rights in this matter are reserved. It should not be forgotten that this type of bullying will set an example for other practices," it said.

Questioning Operation Irini's legitimacy, the ministry said it violated the principle of freedom of the open seas and ignores the support provided to putschist Khalifa Haftar's forces in Libya.

It stressed that Turkey, since the beginning, held the position that the Libyan crisis could only be resolved through political dialogue, not military means.

It said Turkey was ready to work towards the preservation of peace and stability in the region and to increase the necessary cooperation and coordination by preventing such incidents.

"We expect all parties, especially our allies, to act in accordance with international law, maritime law and customs," it concluded.

