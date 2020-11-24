Share:

This refers to a recent claim by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto at the workers convention in Quetta. He claimed that he has abolished unemployment in Sindh and will continue to offer his services to Baloch people now. Unfortunately, it is totally against reality. Sindh is the only province of Pakistan where exists more unemployment, huge illiteracy rate, worse condition of hospitals, a lot of nepotism and favouritism in public and private sectors, and feudalism.

PPP has been ruling over Sindh for two decades continuously. Yet Sindh suffers huge grievances during the rule. If one observes the condition of cities, towns and villages of Sindh, he would find streets full of gutter water, roads in the worst condition, schools in teachers absenteeism, hospitals in medicine lacking condition, and justice in the hands of political play. Bilawal should work rather than claiming fake victories.

IMTIAZ ESSA HALEPOTO,

Jamshoro.