LAHORE - Fame Sports and DHA have jointly won the Fame Friends Football Cup 2020, which concluded here in a thrilling manner. The winners were awarded prize money of Rs 120,000. Babacargo bagged third position and also earned Rs 25,000 while Bata FC finished fourth and got Rs 15,000. In the final played at Fame Football Club Model Town ground, both the teams made several attacks on each other’s goal post but neither of them succeeded. The match ended goalless in the allotted time. The penalty kicks were used to make the final decisive but despite 11 penalty kicks from both sides, the match could not be decided. The management then declared both the teams as joint winners. The special guests of the final match were Pakistan Veterans Football Association patron-in-chief Mian Abbas, South Asian Games 1991 gold medalist GhulamSarwar Teddy and Fame Friends Cup Organizing Committee head Zia Arif Dogar. The best player of the tournament was Abul Kalam while DHA’s Issa was the best striker, Waheeb Raja of Batapur FC best midfielder, Hassan of Fame Football Club best goalkeeper, Sohail Shabbir best defender, Amjad Ch best referee and M Qaiser and Ikramullah best assistant referees.