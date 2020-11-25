Share:

LAHORE - Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) has provided scholarships worth Rs 186.5 million to 1,642 deserving students in the academic year 2019-20.

The scholarships were granted under FCCU’s financial aid programme. In addition to this, to help students and parents facing financial hardship caused by the ongoing pandemic, the University has created a Covid-19 Relief Scholarship Fund worth Rs 20 million, which will help support students facing financial challenges. Financial assistance is granted on a non-discriminatory and equal opportunity basis. FCCU heavily relies on donations and gifts from alumni and friends for all such scholarship programs. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected a significant number of students, adversely impacting their family finances and making it difficult to meet their educational expenses.

It is noteworthy that FCCU is a not-for-profit University, educating over 8,000 students from across Pakistan. FCCU lives by its motto “By Love Serve One Another” by supporting many of its needy students through financial assistance. The financial aid program at FCCU facilitates the academic pursuits of students needing financial support.