ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2350 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 110,500 against its sale at Rs112,850 the previous day. Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs 2015 and was traded at Rs94,736 against Rs 96,751 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs 86,84188, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. The price of per tola silver declined by Rs 30 to Rs 1,180 against Rs 1,210 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs25.73 to Rs1,011.65 against Rs1,037.38. The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $51 and was traded at $1,815 against $1,866, the association reported.