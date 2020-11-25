Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Hamid Israr stunned third seed Aryan Giri of Nepal in the second round match and advanced to the next round of the ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday.

Hamid held his nerves to overcome his strong opponent 7-6(3), 6-4 in a nail-biting contest. Hamid had to fight hard to tame high-flying Nepali kid, who was in good form and playing well against the local lad. In the tie break, Hamid won the set 7-6(3). After winning the first set, Hamid continued his good show in the second one, and didn’t allow his opponent play freely, thus won the second set 6-4, and made way to the next round.

Another promising Pakistani player Abdullah also played superb tennis against spirited Japanese player Aoi Ooka and won the hard-fought encounter with a score of 6-4, 6-4. The championship’s top seed Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan was in excellent form and comfortably beat Nepal’s Aarav Samrat Hada in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

In other matches of the boys’ singles first round, Abdul Hanan (PAK) beat Muhammad Hamza Aasim (PAK) 6-3, 6-4, Zalan Khan (PAK) beat Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) 6-3, 6-0, Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) beat Yahya Luni (PAK) 6-0, 6-1, Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) beat Mahatir Muhammad Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-4 while Abdullah (PAK) beat Aoi Ooka (JPN) 6-4, 6-4. In the boys’ singles second round matches, Alexander Karman (USA) beat Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1, Roy Keegan (GBR) beat Abdul Hanan (PAK) 6-0, 6-1.

In the girls’ singles first round matches, Saher Aleem (PAK) beat Zara Khan (PAK) 7-6(7), 6-2, Labika Durab (PAK) beat Mahrukh Farooqui (PAK) 6-2, 6-3, Sajid Sheeza (PAK) beat Fatima Ali Raja (PAK) 7-5, 6-1 and Zahra Suleman (PAK) beat Shimza Durab (PAK) 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3. In the boys’ doubles first round matches, Roy Keegan (GBR) and Aoi Ooka (JPN) beat Nalain Abbas (PAK) and Mahatir Muhammad Khan (PAK) 6-2, 6-1, Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) and Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) beat Muhammad Hamza Aasim (PAK) and Raja Azan Ahmed SAJJID (PAK) 6-0, 6-0, Rohan Belday (USA) and Alexander Karman (USA) beat Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK) and Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK) 6-1, 6-1, Saim Choudry (PAK) and Hamid Israr (PAK) got walk over against Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) and M Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) while Aryan GIRI (NEP) and Siddhartha LAMA (USA) beat Bilal Asim (PAK) and Abdul Hanan (PAK) 6-1, 6-4.