The environment is always the main issue of any country. If the environment is not good, survival and standard of living become more difficult in society. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ambition is to plant trees. This will help in cleaning the environment and saving the country from diseases. Mr Prime Minister always motivates the youth in his speeches and this is a good thing because the youth is always the backbone of any country. Clean every city for a good cause and in this aspect, administration should work for the betterment of society. The environment has a great impact because if a person cannot live in a good environment, his health tends to get in risk because his health cannot afford to live in a bad environment. Planting trees and enforcing cleanliness of every city goes a long way to protect humanity from danger.

The nation and government should work together to overcome this problem. Through waste, the chances of diseases are high and people are affected very badly. Coronavirus is in the air and if a viral disease goes high, the second spike of Covid-19 will automatically rise. Youth volunteers should participate in the beautiful cause to plant the trees in large numbers. Every Pakistani must plant one tree- it is his big responsibility for Pakistan. On the other hand, smog is increasing day by day and no control on it. Health is the beautiful gift of God. Our society talks about all other matters which are related to human development, social and human rights at a big level. But why not talk about the health issues faced by the large numbers of people and no one can even see this matter. If there is no health, the purpose of spending life is baseless. We should take care of us to live a healthy and safe life and serve the country for its betterment.

ABDUL WADOOD,

Lahore.