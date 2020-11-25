Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has directed all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to stop two-year BA/Bsc degree programmes as the regulatory body will not recognise degrees obtained by the students enrolled in such programmes after December, 2018.

The higher education regulator has written a letter to all public and private sector degree awarding institutions mentioning HEC has decided to phase-out the two-year degree BA/BSc degree programme.

The HEC mentioned that despite of the decision, HIEs were still offering two-year BA/BSc programmes. The letter written by HEC to all HEIs said that it will not recognise such degrees awarded to students who were enrolled in BA/BSc two-year degree programme after December 2018.

The letter available about unauthorised offering of two-year BA/BSc degree programmes by universities said: “Apropos of the decision of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to phase out two year BA/BSc programmes after the academic year 2018, and subsequent communication of the policy vide Letter No. 9-2 (16)/Phasing out BA/BSc/Curi/HEC/2016/982 dated March 15, 2017 and No. 15-54/A&C/2019/HEC/691dated July 11, 2019, it has been noticed with grave concern that these programmes are still being offered by universities/degrees awarding institutes (DAIs) and their affiliated colleges.”

It said: “In this regard, universities/degree awarding institutes (DAIs) are directed not to offer admissions in the two-year BA/BSc programmes and that the degrees shall not be recognised by HEC for students enrolled in these programmes after December 31, 2018.”

The HEC had earlier officially announced that the old two-year BA/BSc degrees (equivalent to 14 years of education) and MA/MSc will no longer be offered by Pakistani universities after academic year 2018 and 2020 respectively.

However, holders of BA/BSc degrees will be allowed to take admission in third year (fifth semester) of BS (four year degree) programme after successful completion of 15-18 credit hours of bridging courses as prescribed by HEC and the admitting universities.

It said that in place of two-year BA/BSc, universities will now be able to offer an Associate Degree through recognised campuses or constituent colleges in market driven subjects, after necessary approval from HEC, for students with 12 years of schooling.

HEC had said that students holding associate degrees will be also able to re-enter the education system by getting admissions in the fifth semester of a BS programme after fulfilling additional entry requirements.