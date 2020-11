Share:

LAHORE - The Director Academics, Prof. Dr. Syed Ali Raza of Iqra University has been listed as one of the Top 2% Scientists in The World in the field of Business & Management by Stanford University. This list is assembled by Prof. Jon Loannidis and his team of Stanford University; it encompasses around 150,000 accomplished scientists in 22 different scientific fields from across the globe who are ranked according to their standardized citation indicators.