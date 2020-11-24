Share:

Women, being the most sensitive and important part of our society, are the strongest creatures alive, since they are continuously facing the threat of many vicious and frightening difficulties such as rape, abuse and harassment.

What is left behind to see? A mother is being raped in front of her children, heavenly innocent children are being raped and murdered in Pakistan. Recently, a mother along with her four years old child was gang-raped in Kashmore. We are living among monsters. Animals are far better than us. It is sad but true- we have failed in protecting our women. Similarly, when a lady was gang-raped on the Motorway, the CCPO-Lahore blamed the rape victim for everything, questioning why she was travelling late, why she had chosen Motorway and why not GD route. The police’s job is to protect the victim not to criticize the victim.

Pakistan came into being under the name of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. In Islamic states there prevail very hard punishments and treatments for the rapists and murderers but in Pakistan, there is nothing. The cases are investigated in courts for years and later on, they remain undissolved and fade away from focus. In Pakistan, the number of laws has been exceeding the limits. There is a law on every social conflict like child marriage, child abuse and rape. After every incident, new laws are enacted and constituted but it’s a pity that none of them is being implemented upon in our country.

At the time, Pakistan is the 6th most vulnerable country for women. The government since its start is involved in ineffective and idle activities such as paying lip service and talking against the opposition. These are not real issues of our society- please have a look at the practical issues going on in society.

If you are silent on such heart-breaking incidents then you are equally involved and reprehensible for it. Raise your voice! Otherwise today it is happening to other’s daughters, sisters and mothers; tommorow, it could also recur to our daughters, sisters and mothers. There is only one solution for it “hang the rapist publicly”. It will be a milestone achievement for women of Pakistan and would add fire to the flames in the world of rapists. In this way, the incidents of rape would be halted for a long time.

MUZAFAR KHOSO,

Sukkur.