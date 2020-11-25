Share:

islamabad - Jennifer Lopez wowed audiences with a scintillating performance during the 2020 American Music Awards recently in Los Angele. And less than 24-hours later, the megastar, 51, was spotted attending the 2020 Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Window Unveiling with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez in NYC. Lopez looked undeniably glamorous as she cozied up to the 45-year-old former professional baseball player in front of the colorful display. Jennifer concealed her famously fit physique beneath a double breasted duster coat in a striking shade of purple. The On The Floor singer layered the coat over an ivory turtleneck and a pair of brown suede and leather boots. She carried her essential belongings in a lilac Dolce & Gabbana handbag with gold hardware that matched the large hoops in her ears. Jennifer had her golden brown hair tied back into a sleek bun and she kept her sultry brown eyes covered with a pair of designer shades.

Rodriguez, who proposed in 2019, towered over Lopez’s 5foot5inch frame in a suave ensemble that consisted of a rich black peacoat and a pair of grey trousers.