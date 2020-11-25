Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Islamabad based goldsmith, whose shop Honey Jewellers in Super Market was robbed on gunpoint by three armed men claimed loss of gold and cash worth Rs 40.5 million, informed sources on Tuesday. The goldsmith claimed, “Dacoits took away gold weighing 350 to 400 tolas and cash Rs 4 million.” A case of dacoity was registered against unknown persons under Section 392 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with Police Station (PS) Kohsar on complaint of Sheikh Muhammad Farid, the victim jeweller, they said.

Meanwhile, the top bosses of Islamabad police have placed Station House Officer (SHO) PS Kohsar SI Shabbir Tanoli under suspension. The traders of Super Market staged massive protest against negligence of police that led to the dacoity in gold shop. High ups of capital police sought two days from the traders for arresting the dacoits. In his written complaint, Sheikh Muhammad Farid told police, “On Monday at about 5 pm, I was at my shop with my worker Faheem. Three men walked into shop as customers and started seeing different designs of gold ornaments. Suddenly, they whipped up pistols and pointed on us. Later, they collected 350-400 tolas of gold and cash Rs 4 million and fled by locking us in rest room. Police should register case against the dacoits and recover my stolen gold and cash.” Taking action, police registered a case and started investigation, sources said. They said so far police have failed in tracing out the dacoits. While, SP City Zone Umer Khan along with forensic experts visited crime scene and collected evidences besides obtaining CCTV footage as part of their investigation. SHO PS Kohsar SI Shabbir Tanoli was shown the door by the top bosses of capital police as punishment, sources said.

A police spokesman told media that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan has also taken notice of the incident and ordered DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed to trace out the dacoits.