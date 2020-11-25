Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell and listened to public complaints through telephone calls and got feedback from the complainants regarding the redressal of their complaints by the Complaint Cell.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash, Advisor to CM for ST&IT Ziaullah Bangash also accompanied him. During his visit, the Chief Minister, on the complaint of a resident of Gulbahar (Peshawar) against police regarding motorcycle theft case, ordered immediate suspension of the muharrirs of Chamkani and Gulbahar police stations.

He also ordered the authorities concerned to serve explanation to the Station House Officers (SHOs) of both police stations for their negligence towards duties further directing the CCPO Peshawar to have close eye on overall situation of the police stations in the city.

On the complaint of a citizen from Kohat against a local Patwari for taking extra money beyond the approved government fee in mutation case, Mahmood Khan ordered immediate suspension of the concerned Patwari further directing the Commissioner Kohat Division to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit report to this effect. He also directed that if the complaint against the Patwari proved to be true then he should be fired from service and extra money taken by him be returned to the complainant.

Regarding complaint of a citizen from Hangu about a murder case, the Chief Minister ordered the concerned police to arrest the accused within a week positively adding that in case of failure, all the responsible ones of Hangu police including the DPO would be suspended.

Responding to a complaint of a citizen from Peshawar Cantonment regarding sanitation issue, the Chief Minister ordered to serve explanation to the TMO Town-3 and directed the concerned quarters to resolve the issue to the satisfaction of the complainant within three days positively.

On the complaint of a resident of Haripur regarding delay by the local police in lodging of FIR in car snatching case, Mahmood Khan directed the District Police Officer for necessary steps to recover the snatched vehicle and submit a report to this end.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister termed the role of the Complaint Cell as important and beneficial for the timely redressal of public complaints and said that the cell would further be strengthened. He said that he would himself visit the complaint cell once in a month to listen to the public complaints. He said that all provincial cabinet members, specifically those having portfolios of public service delivery, would also visit the complaint cell on regular basis to ensure timely and quick redressal of citizens’ complaints.

The Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to issue a proper schedule for provincial ministers’ visits to the complaint cell. He further directed to ensure presence of the high ups of all relevant departments in the complaint cell during his next visit.

Meanwhile, taking action on the directives of the Chief Minister, SSP Operation Peshawar Mansoor Aman immediately issued suspension orders of the then Muharrar Gulbahar Police Station Qamar Shehzad and the then Muharrar Chamkani Police Station Sheheryar Khan.

Similarly, taking action on the directives of Chief Minister, Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued suspension order of ex-Patwari Miankhel, Azmat Khan for taking extra money beyond the government fees from a citizen for transfer of land and appointed Assistant Commissioner Kohat as inquiry officer to further proceed in the matter.