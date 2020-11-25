Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday visited Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell where he listened public complaints through telephone calls and got feedback regarding redressal of complaints.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash, Advisor to CM for ST& IT Ziaullah Bangash were also present on the occasion. During his visit, the Chief Minister, on the complaint of a resident of Gulbahar (Peshawar) against police regarding motorcycle theft case, ordered immediate suspension of the Muharrirs of Chamkani and Gulbahar Police stations. He also ordered the concerned authorities to serve explanation to the Station House Officers (SHOs) of both police stations for their negligence towards duties further directing the CCPO Peshawar to have close eye on overall situation of police stations in the city.

On the telephonic complaint of a citizen from Kohat against a local Patwari for taking extra money beyond the approved government fee in mutation case, Mahmood khan ordered immediate suspension of the concerned Patwari further directing the Commissioner Kohat Division to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit report to this effect.

He also directed that if the complaint against the Patwari proves to be true then he should be fired from service and extra money taken by him be returned to the complainant. Regarding complaint of a citizen from Hangu about a murder case, he ordered the concerned police to arrest the accused of the murder case with a week time positively adding that in case of failure, all the responsible ones of Hangu police including the DPO would be suspended. Responding to a complaint of a citizen from Peshawar Cantonment regarding sanitation issue, the chief minister ordered to serve explanation to the TMO Town-3 and directed the concerned quarters to resolve the issue to the satisfaction of the complainant within three days positively.