KARACHI - The University of Karachi (KU) and Sindh Madressatual Islam University (SMIU) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote educational, scientific, and cultural cooperation between the two universities.

The KU Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the VC SMIU Professor Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai inked the documents at the VC Secretariat.

The MoU was aimed to develop mutual interests in the fields of research, development, education, training, and sharing of knowledge on a long-term non-commercial basis. As per the MoU, both varsities would enhance importance of universities’ role in the promotion of knowledge, transfer, and work together to increase problem-solving capacity, new methodologies, and techniques.

The students, researchers, and faculty would be benefited from each other’s experiences and libraries and laboratories. Initially, both universities would focus on collaboration in the fields of business administration, media and social sciences, environmental sciences, education, language, literature and cultural studies, law and governance, information and computer science, and international relations.

Under the MoU, both universities have agreed to offer exchange of faculty members, research personnel and graduate and undergraduate students for study and research, access to research journals and libraries and archives. They also agreed for joint educational ventures, training and research activities, joint research projects, participation in seminars and academic meetings, exchange of administrative mangers/coordinators, training and development of administrative and academic staff, exchange of invitations in fields of interest to both parties.

Both the varsities would also hold online lectures during semesters, knowledge sharing on research, innovation and commercialisation, joint cultural programmes, organising conferences and workshops and training and development through video conferencing.

The ceremony was attended by the SMIU faculty members and officials of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialisation of both varsities.