Light rain in Lahore on Tuesday night and other parts of the country including Karachi and Quetta turned the weather cold.

Rain was also reported in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana and Quetta while snowfall in hilly areas has turned the weather extreme cold. Electricity failure was witnessed in many cities as soon as rain started.

According to Met Office, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the county. Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hour. However, rain (snowfall over hills) is likely to occur in Potohar region, upper/central Punjab, Lower Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.