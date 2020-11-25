Share:

RAWALPINDI - A literary and cultural event was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Tuesday, which included a dialogue on impact of art and literature on the society with the discussion on Allama Iqbal’s poetry and importance of his ideology for the young generation, musical performance on kalam-e iqbal, poetry competition, recital and cultural show. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman participated as chief guest along with renowned personalities of the country related to art, literature and culture Prof. Jalil Aali, Dr. Fakhira Nourin, Abdul Qadir Tabaan and Abdul Basit Saim. Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor said that art, literature and culture are as necessary and important for students as education. He said that no society can survive and groom without it as this is one of the characteristics which differentiates us from machines. He said that art creates harmony, love and positivity in society which is the most needed aspect nowadays.