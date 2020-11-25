Share:

Rawalpindi - Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) was arranged in Taxila Police station to express love and gratitude to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), informed a Police spokesman.

The Mehfil-e-Milad began with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by Hamd and Na’at khawani by the staff with utmost devotion.

A large number of police officers and personnel attended the Milad.

Addressing on the occasion, speakers highlighted teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Mehfil-e-Milad concluded with dua for peace, progress and prosperity in the country and for the entire Muslim Ummah.