Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday directed the Labour Department to further streamline mechanism of the educational scholarship for the children of labourers.

“The children of labourers and factory workers will be brought forward in the education sector by awarding them scholarships in best educational institutions of the country. Efforts are being made to ensure that children of labourers also find opportunity to study abroad, he added.”

Addressing a consultative meeting convened to improve the process of providing scholarships under the Workers Welfare Board (WWB) here, he said the Labour Department should formulate a comprehensive plan in this regard. Representatives from various colleges and universities attended the meeting. Secretary Labour Akbar Khan and other staff of the Labour Department were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that the WWB was spending huge amount on education scholarships so the standard of education should be in line with the requirements of modern times. He further said that education was paramount and the provincial government wanted the children of the labourers to hold high positions for which they would be provided opportunities.