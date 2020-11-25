Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Tuesday visited the under-construction Firdous Market underpass Gulberg and inspected the pace of development works being carried out at the site. Vice-Chairman Lahore Development Authority S.M. Imran, DG Ahmad Aziz Tarar, and other officers were also present on this occasion. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed instructed the LDA officials to complete the construction work as soon as possible, adding that the Firdous Market underpass would soon be opened for traffic which would reduce the traffic issues in the area. He said that due to a load of traffic in Firdous Market and adjoining areas traffic jam had become a routine.