ISLAMABAD - The National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 which met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called for adopting strict precautions ahead expected rise in coronovirus cases next month.

While briefing media persons about the decisions taken by the National Coordination Committee, Planning Minister Asad Omar and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the government had decided to close indoor restaurants across Pakistan to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The rate at which the virus spread in growing, and there is no reason that it would not grow at the same rate unless we change our attitude and take precautions, within two weeks we’ll be in the same situation that we faced in June, when Pakistan saw its first peak”, said Asad Omar.

The Minister urged the masses to take precautions, including mask-wearing, hand washing, and avoiding handshakes and physical contact. He recalled that in June, the situation had gotten so serious that people had trouble finding beds in hospitals. He said that the government does not want the situation to get to the point where the lives and incomes of people are threatened.

Elaborating on close indoor restaurants the minister said, “This ban will not be valid for food stalls operating in open spaces.” Asad Omar said that the NCC also validated decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Centre regarding closure of schools. He said provincial governments have been asked to consult Ulema, requesting them to appeal Namazis to observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in mosques so that prayer and protection of health can go side by side.

He also spoke against political gatherings and urged political leaders to spread awareness among their supporters. He added that the National Assembly speaker had summoned a meeting of the parliamentary committee formed to tackle coronavirus after the NCOC wrote them a letter. The meeting, which will be held tomorrow, is expected to be attended by the political leadership of all parties, Asad Umar said.

“We will hopefully be able to sit and decide how to separate people’s lives and livelihoods from politics,” he said. “There is no ban on politics in this country,” Omar said, adding that the government had imposed a ban on political rallies and gatherings because they can be a source of the virus’ spread.

He said that the Islamabad High Court had declared in one of its verdicts that the decisions being made by the NCOC and National Coordination Committee are for the larger interest of the public and should be followed. “We know that when corona spreads, people’s income is affected badly and we have seen this happen in the world’s richest countries,” he said, adding that the government does not want a situation where the lives and income of the masses are threatened.

“Even if I think as a politician, my politics will drown if I am seen involved in activities that endanger people’s health, lives and livelihood,” said the minister. “Obviously, any place where 10,000-40,000 people have gathered together, there is a danger of the disease spreading,” he said and added that in today’s meeting, the Sindh health minister had pointed out that Ehsaas Programme’s aid distribution centres pose a risk of an outbreak.

“If a gathering of a few 100 people in a place where following of SOPs can be ensured, can threaten an outbreak, imagine what a bigger crowd can do,” the planning minister said. He also recalled that this was not the first time he had sounded the alarm regarding a rapid increase in cases.

The Minister said in view of increasing intensity and severity of second wave of the pandemic, the government also imposed ban on holding public gatherings. He appealed the political leadership of the country to avoid organizing public rallies to prevent spread of the contagion.

The Minister urged the people to realise severity of the second wave of the pandemic as at present around 1,750 people are on oxygen and in a critical condition.

He appealed the people to strictly observe SOPs, including wearing of masks, avoiding hand shaking, frequent hand washing, social distancing.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Dr Faisal Sultan said 2,900 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, while 212 COVID affected patients have admitted to hospitals, while mortality rate has increased to 7.2 percent. He said Pakistan has successfully overcome the first wave of the pandemic due to observance of a disciplined response to the virus by strictly following the SOPs.