KARACHI - With nine new cases reported in last 24 hours, around 3,561 personnel and officers of Sindh police had been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesperson to Sindh police. He said 20 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19. He told that currently 74 officers and personnel were under treatment while 3,467 had return to their homes after recovering from the disease. The spokesperson said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.