ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani who works under the CPEC project has won the hearts of audiences and secured award at the 2nd Belt and Road (BRI) Short Video Competition, Gwadar Pro reported yesterday.

The 2nd Belt and Road (BRI) Short Video competition, co-organized by China Public Diplomacy Association, News Center of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), and Global Times Online, was held in Wuhan, Central China.

Aside from presenting CPEC’s potential of sustainable development in the lives of individuals, the story also showcased work ethic and dedication of Pakistani worker Naseer, which spoke loudly for the nation’s character.

Naseer works with China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) International Ltd. at Dasu Dam.

The competition was aimed to unfold touching stories of individuals from countries all along the Belt and Road, and to help to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Under the theme of “Act in Solidarity”, 500 pieces of short videos, telling inspiring stories of Belt and Road builders and beneficiaries, poured in from more than 80 countries.

Naseer’s diligence laid solid foundation for his success, a Chinese staff from Dasu dam told Gwadar Pro.

To date, various CPEC projects have provided 700,000 direct jobs to people across Pakistan.