LAHORE - Panther Tyres Limited, a leading tyres company, has applied to be listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

According to the notification issued by the PSX, the company has planned to issue 40 million ordinary shares at a floor price of Rs. 47 per share.

The company wanted to raise funds for the expansion of its operations and businesses in the local market and the export segments. The total expansion cost was estimated to be Rs. 3.066 billion and was to be financed by a mixture of Debt and Equity in the Debt to Equity proportion of 37.5 to 62.5. This investment of Rs.3.066 billion will not only help the company to increase its production capacity but also provide an opportunity to bring-in new state of art European technology of tyres manufacturing. This technology will enable the company to produce and sell best quality products at competitive prices.

Panther Tyres Limited is one of the largest tyres manufacturing companies of Pakistan and takes pride of being the first to introduce the local manufacturing of two, three-wheelers and industrial machinery tyres in Pakistan and currently has a stronghold in the two, three-wheeler and tractor tyre market. Over the time, the company expanded into other segments of the auto industry, including tyres for light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, and earthmovers. These tyres are being supplied not only in replacement market but also to OEMs as well.