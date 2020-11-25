Share:

LAHORE - Pfizer Pakistan Limited and Chughtai Lab are joining hands to improve access to vaccines by establishing vaccination centers at various spots across the country. This initiative is driven by core values and commitment of both Pfizer and Chughtai Lab to impact patients’ lives through immunization. The signing ceremony of the partnership was held at Chughtai Lab Head Office, 7 Jail Road Main Gulberg, Lahore on Tuesday. According to details shared by senior executives of both entities, Chughtai Lab will be offering vaccination services across Pakistan.