Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Country Strategy Dialogue on Pakistan today (Wednesday).

The World Economic Forum is organizing the event and Imran Khan will participate in an interactive dialogue with the President WEF Børge Brende and chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers of leading global corporations and WEF partner companies.

Subsequent sessions of the day-long CSD will feature discussions of global business leaders with Finance Adviser Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, and federal ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Hammad Azhar on wide ranging subjects including economy, finance, investment, trade, manufacturing, digitalization and startups, regional connectivity and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The last segment will include a Round table on 'Energy Transition Priorities and Challenges in Pakistan.'

Each session of the CSD will enable CEOs of global corporations and multinational companies to interact directly with Pakistan’s top leadership on the vast business and investment opportunities available in the country due to the various initiatives for economic reforms by the current government.

CSD is WEF’s signature platform for countries with rising economies and promising growth potential.

The upcoming CSD is the second such event organized by WEF for Pakistan this year. A CSD during Prime Minister’s visit to Davos, Switzerland, for the WEF Annual Meeting in January this year was widely attended by the global corporate sector.

The second CSD by WEF within one year is recognition of Pakistan’s positive economic trajectory and its commendable resilience to the myriad of challenges including the COVID pandemic.